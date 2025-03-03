Gephardt Institute Ethic of Service winners honored

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement has awarded its 22nd annual Gerry & Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award to eight members of the WashU community who are making a positive impact in the St. Louis region.

The annual honor, established by Bob Virgil, former dean of Olin Business School, and his wife, the late Gerry Virgil, celebrates students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees and volunteers for Washington University, who go above and beyond their professional responsibilities in their service to St. Louis, inspiring others to create a healthier, more just and vibrant St. Louis.

Pictured are (front row, from left): Catalina Freixas, Stephanie Kurtzman, Bob Virgil, Denise Lieberman and Isabella Viola Yao Gomes. Back row (from left): are Art McCoy, Cassandra Hage, Marcus Foston, Matthew Bernstine and Gautham Sudhakar. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim/WashU)

The recipients are:

Matthew Bernstine, director of the Office for Socially Engaged Practice at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, who has worked to revitalize historically disinvested areas. Bernstine works with the City Coalition and St. Louis city on Peace Park in the College Hill neighborhood, creating an inclusive, vibrant space where people can gather and connect.

Marcus B. Foston, an associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, who has welcomed students from across the region into his lab for “Researcher for a Day” events. In addition to his community work in science, technology, engineering and math, Foston serves as a faculty fellow in the National Science Foundation’s Science and Technology Center: Center for Engineering Mechanobiology, training the next generation of scientists.

Catalina Freixas, an associate professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School, who works in partnership with the St. Louis Association of Community Organizations and St. Louis Public Schools to create a stronger KingsVille community of north St. Louis. She also has conducted significant work on urban racial segregation, culminating in “Segregation by Design: Conversations and Calls for Action in St. Louis.”

Cassandra Hage, assistant director of the Office of Sustainability, who founded the Moppet Swap, a free clothing and gear exchange for frugal and eco-savvy parents. At WashU, she spearheads the Circularity Center, where schools, departments, students and faculty can share unneeded items. Hage also spearheads the university’s participation in Lights Out Heartland, an initiative to protect migrating birds by curbing light pollution.

Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition and adjunct professor at WashU Law, who leads a nonpartisan statewide network of advocates who work to protect voters’ rights. She also served as chair of the Individual Rights and Responsibilities Committee of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Art McCoy, alumnus and former superintendent of Jennings School District, who founded SAGES, an organization that has two homeless shelters for students, two food hubs distributing more than 5 million pounds of food, and two community centers serving over 20,000 residents. He also introduced parent-child interaction therapy for over 1,000 vulnerable families in St. Louis.

Gautham Sudhakar, a neuroscience student in Arts & Sciences, who serves as a health policy intern in St. Louis County, working with the 21st Judicial Circuit Court, the Department of Justice Services and the Department of Public Health to expand opioid use disorder treatment options for those entering and exiting the corrections system.

Isabella Viola Yao Gomes, a fourth-year WashU Medicine student, who co-founded WashU Free Eye Service, a program providing vital eye care to underserved populations in St. Louis. She is recipeint of the prestigious Research to Prevent Blindness/Janssen Medical Student Eye Research Fellowship. Gomes also is an advocate for LGBTQ rights and health-care equity and serves as class president.

Learn more on the Gephardt Institute website.