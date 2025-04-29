Excellence in Leadership Awards honors student leaders

A cappella group Reverb performs at the annual Excellence in Leadership Awards April 17 in Risa Commons. (Courtesy photo)

The George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy celebrated WashU leaders and organizations making a difference on campus and in the community at the annual Excellence in Leadership Awards, held April 17 in Risa Commons.

Amelia Letson, Victoria Wright and Nicole Jackson won the Shepley Outstanding Senior Award. Isabella Barrientos, Bryn Muller, Ritika Tejwani and Jasmine Sells received the W. Alfred Hayes Award, which celebrates senior athletes who are committed to equity, service and leadership. And the Association of Black Students won the Outstanding Student Group Award.

For a complete list of winners, visit the Bauer Leaders Academy website.