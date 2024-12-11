THE RECORD

Figueroa recognized by NASPA

Figueroa

Mark Figueroa, assistant director of the WashU Taylor Family Center for Student Success, has been recognized as an “emerging new professional” by NASPA, the nation’s leading organization for student affairs administrators. The award celebrates new professionals who demonstrate the potential and commitment for excellence in service to student leaders.

Figueroa leads the university’s Kessler Scholars Program, an innovative new initiative that provides financial and academic support, mentorship and programming for first-generation, limited-income students studying science, technology, engineering and math who want to use their educations to address societal challenges. Figueroa joined the Division of Student Affairs in 2023 after serving as a program manager at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore. 

