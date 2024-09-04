WashU partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri to support students

Washington University in St. Louis has launched a new partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri to support high school students in the organization’s Big Futures college readiness initiative. Starting this fall, WashU Undergraduate Admissions will work with students and their families to demystify the college application and financial aid processes.

WashU also will provide significant aid and resources to those students who apply to and are admitted to the university.

Wilson

“In the spirit of being ‘in St. Louis, for St. Louis,’ we are eager to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help students feel empowered to apply to college,” said Justin Wilson, an associate director of admissions. “At WashU, we want to be both an option and a resource for local students.”

There are about 50 high school seniors, or “Littles,” from across the region who are part of the Big Futures program. The Office of Undergraduate Admissions plans to host a college fair for Big Futures students as well as personalized tours of the WashU campus. Wilson said many St. Louis students are unfamiliar with WashU or feel that it is beyond their reach.

“We want to get them on campus and let them know that they are welcome here,” Wilson said.

WashU is waiving its $75 application fee for all Big Futures applicants. WashU will meet 100% of admitted students’ demonstrated financial need and will provide ongoing academic support and professional development opportunities through the Division of Student Affairs’ Taylor Family Center for Student Success.

“In St. Louis, For St. Louis” is a universitywide commitment that draws upon WashU’s strength as an economic anchor, role as a global talent magnet and mission of research, education and patient care to create real, lasting impact and opportunity in St. Louis and beyond.

The partnership means a lot to Wilson, both personally and professionally. Wilson served as a big brother himself and knows the power of mentorship. He also understands the entire region benefits when more students graduate from college. About 36% of the adults in the metropolitan region have a college degree.

“As an educational institution in St. Louis, we have a duty to help students whether they apply to WashU or not,” Wilson said. “We want to help students understand the value of degree attainment and the social mobility that comes with it.”

WashU’s partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri is one of many university initiatives to support local high school students. WashU has established a similar partnership with College Bound St. Louis, which helps limited-income students from 40 local high schools get to and through college. WashU also hosts the College Prep Program, a free multiyear program that helps talented, lower-income students prepare for college. In addition, the WashU Pledge covers the full cost of a WashU education for limited-income students from Missouri and southern Illinois.