Stitziel named scholar-innovator

Nathan O. Stitziel, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine and of genetics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a recipient of the Harrington Discovery Institute 2025 Scholar-Innovator Award. The award helps accelerate breakthrough treatments for conditions such as heart disease, autoimmune disorders and cancer. He is among 10 physician-scientists from across the nation who is honored this year.

Stitziel’s research leverages human genetic studies to identify causal genes and molecular pathways that contribute to cardiovascular complications beyond cholesterol and lifestyle. This research unlocks the potential to develop new therapies that can address a variety of chronic conditions that patients encounter. He has identified several molecular pathways that, if blocked or reduced, have important treatment implications for coronary artery disease and related metabolic conditions. Stitziel’s award will specifically help him to develop a completely new approach for treating cardiovascular disease by inhibiting one of these novel pathways.

