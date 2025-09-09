THE RECORD

Advancement’s Martin selected for Focus St. Louis program

Martin

Emily Martin, a prospect management consultant with University Advancement at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as one of nearly 20 women for Focus St. Louis’ fall 2025 Women in Leadership cohort. 

The Women In Leadership program offers professionals the opportunity to refine their leadership competencies, gain a deeper understanding of the St. Louis region and connect with women from across sectors and backgrounds. Learn more about the program and this fall’s cohort on the Focus St. Louis website.

