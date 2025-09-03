WashU outlines plans for reimagined Goodwill complex

Washington University in St. Louis is deeply committed to the St. Louis community and recognizes its role as an economic driver for the region. Recent progress at the former Goodwill Industries complex on Forest Park Avenue is a prime example of the university’s effort to bolster St. Louis’ economy and its innovation ecosystem.

BOBB LLC, an affiliate of WashU, is collaborating with key stakeholders on a $100 million development to bring the seven-story midcentury building back to life, including with a new four-story addition. Located in the heart of the Cortex Innovation Community, the site is under renovation and newly rebranded as Catalyst: Powered by WashU. It will serve as a support hub to nurture growth and expansion stage bioscience startups by providing lab, office and other critical supports they need to thrive.

The former Goodwill complex on Forest Park is currently under renovation and will be reimagined as Catalyst: Powered by WashU. (Photo courtesy of HOK, Kuhlmann Leavitt Inc.)

“When WashU acquired the former Goodwill building, we saw more than a property — we saw potential,” said Doug Frantz, vice chancellor of innovation and chief commercialization officer at WashU. “With Catalyst, that potential becomes reality. It will lower the barrier for mid- and late-stage startups to find the space, resources and community that will accelerate their breakthroughs to market. Catalyst will help retain and recruit world-class talent, research and innovation to St. Louis, and we can’t wait to see it buzzing with bold ideas and ambitious founders. We are grateful for the support of our partners and look forward to getting Catalyst online and occupied as soon as possible.”

C2N Diagnostics, a late-stage growth company focused on developing diagnostic tests for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, will be the building’s anchor tenant, leasing 82,451 square feet for its corporate headquarters and federally regulated, College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments)-certified lab. It will occupy the first three floors, more than half of the 163,000 square feet available at Catalyst.

“We’re excited to be the anchor tenant at Catalyst in the Cortex Innovation District as it’s a testament to both our success and commitment to the St. Louis community,” said Joel Braunstein, MD, the CEO of C2N. “This is where we started C2N as a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring ‘Clarity Through Innovation.’ C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health, and we’re confident this new location will allow us to support additional health-care professionals and patients in the U.S. and around the world. We thank Washington University in St. Louis and all the stakeholders for their tremendous support that helped us achieve this milestone.”

Catalyst will house bioscience startups, providing them lab and office spaces, plus shared areas. (Photo courtesy of HOK, Kuhlmann Leavitt Inc.)

C2N Diagnostics has deep WashU roots. The company was co-founded in 2007 by WashU Medicine physician-scientists David Holtzman, MD, and Randall Bateman, MD, and LifeTech Research, a Maryland-based technology research and commercialization firm. C2N’s original technology — a method for measuring the metabolism of beta-amyloid and other proteins involved with brain plaques — spun out of WashU. Most recently, the company has focused on developing — in collaboration with WashU Medicine — blood tests to help health-care professionals diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. One such test is currently available in the U.S. and other regions around the world. The test received a Breakthrough Devices Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018.

“I am so pleased that C2N Diagnostics chose to remain in the city where it was founded, and that it will be housed in a building renovated and backed by WashU,” Holtzman said. “The company’s future is bright, and the new headquarters at Catalyst will support growth, collaboration and advancement as its researchers seek new tools to better diagnose, prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.”

Catalyst is the latest Cortex space imagined, designed and powered by WashU. 4340 Duncan also supports mid-stage St. Louis startups with affordable lab, office and collaborative space, and WashU Medicine’s 11-story Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building, which opened in 2023, is among the largest neuroscience facilities in the world.

“With WashU’s steadfast commitment to Cortex since our founding, Catalyst is a powerful example of what our collaboration can achieve to position Cortex as a premier destination for pioneering biotech and life sciences companies,” said Sam Fiorello, president and CEO of Cortex. “By providing state-of-the-art space for C2N Diagnostics and other mid- and late-stage startups, Catalyst ensures that groundbreaking research doesn’t leave our region, but instead grows here, creates jobs here, and changes lives from right here in St. Louis.”

The Catalyst building is on the National Register of Historic Places for the innovative and significant role it once played as a hub for Goodwill, providing services and job training to people with developmental disabilities. Catalyst’s architect is HOK; its general contractor is Tarlton.

Catalyst’s interior design incorporates nods to the building’s mid-century history. (Photo courtesy of HOK, Kuhlmann Leavitt Inc.)

C2N Diagnostics is expected to begin its move in late 2026. Class A lab and office space is available for lease in the building. For more information, contact Piers Pritchard at 314-322-3512 or Scott Dunwoody at 314-216-0234 at Cushman & Wakefield.