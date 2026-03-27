An inside look at drone swarm behavior

In this image, two agents are viewing an identical object from different perspectives. The redundant information they share is the existence of the object. The unique information they have is the shape and color which is uniquely visible from their own vantage point. The 3D shape of the object, however, can only be understood via cooperation, called synergistic information. (Image: Aobo Lyu)

Researchers at WashU McKelvey Engineering have developed a new method to understand information in complex systems.

Led by a new theory developed by Aobo Lyu, a doctoral student at McKelvey Engineering, this collaboration applies an information-theoretic approach to control and direct swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles as part of a $184,000 grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Lyu’s approach, published March 3 in Physical Review E, provides a framework to understand the collective dynamics and spontaneous, synchronous behavior observed in collections of interacting agents, each governed by their own individual local dynamics.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.