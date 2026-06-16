THE RECORD

New minor in systems engineering for social good offered

By Channing Suhl
a glass building, McKelvey Hall
The new Systems Engineering for Social Good minor offered by WashU McKelvey Engineering will allow students to engage with nuanced questions about the systems they will encounter in professional engineering contexts.

Beginning in fall 2026, the new Systems Engineering for Social Good minor offered by the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering will allow students to engage with nuanced questions about the systems they will encounter in professional engineering contexts.

As complex, engineered systems become deeply integrated into professional and personal lives, it is critical that engineers can consider the social implications of these systems, connecting technical decisions with ethical and societal outcomes.

The program provides grounding and practice in designing and analyzing systems relevant to other engineering programs with a view toward fairness, bias and, ultimately, social good, with particular emphasis on addressing complex challenges that span technical and societal dimensions, program officials explained. Along with McKelvey Engineering faculty who bring expertise in systems design, signal processing and data analysis, the program will leverage relevant classes in Arts & Sciences, the Sam Fox School, the Brown School, Bursky Public Health and Olin Business School. 

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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