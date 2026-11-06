WashU student selected for Anthropic AI for Science program

Xu

Ziqi Xu, a doctoral student in computer science and engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering, has been selected for Anthropic’s AI for Science program, a new initiative designed to accelerate research and discovery.

The program offers participants significant application programming interface credits over a six-month period, granting them access to Claude large-language models to accelerate scientific discovery.

Researchers are selected based on their contributions to science, the potential impact of their proposed research, and the ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to meaningfully accelerate their work, with a focus on biology and life sciences applications.

Xu’s proposal, “When should clinical AI agents act?,” explores how uncertainty-aware AI agents can coordinate specialized models to support more reliable decision-making in clinical workflows.

Xu’s adviser is Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor in the Department of Computer Science and director of the WashU AI for Health Institute.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.