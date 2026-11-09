The View From Here 11.09.26

November 9, 2026 SHARE Kilinyaa Cothran (left), vice dean and director for healthcare programs at WashU CAPS, speaks with criminal justice reform advocate Michelle West, who delivered this year’s CAPS Prison Education Project Maggie Garb Memorial Lecture, Oct. 15. After receiving a double-life sentence, West spent more than three decades incarcerated before receiving clemency in 2025. “Incarceration may restrict a person’s freedom, but it should never define the limits of their mind and their future,” West told the audience. (Photo courtesy of CAPS) Anna Gonzalez (right), vice chancellor for student success, and her team dress up as a charcuterie board at Dr. G’s Haunted Fun House Oct. 30 on Mudd Field. The Halloween party featured food, games and a costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Success) Members of the WashU community get into character at Dr. G’s Haunted Fun House Oct. 30. (Photo: Ali Overstreet/WashU) Taylor Anderson, marketing and social media coordinator for the WashU Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences’ Clinical Research Training Center, answers questions Oct. 6 during the 2026 WashU Researcher Forum & Expo at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine) Lee Benzinger, an Olin-Chancellor’s Fellow and PhD student studying sociology in Arts & Sciences, participates in the annual “She Leads” symposium Oct. 23 at the Knight Executive Education Center. The annual conference highlighted WashU’s innovations in reimagining built systems to respond to today’s ecological challenges. (Photo: Lance Thurman/WashU) Parent & Family Weekend included a Pickleball Tournament at the Athletic Complex, as well as a panel with Division of Student Success Leaders and other activities across campus and the St. Louis region. (Photo: Jeff CurryWashU) Students, faculty, physicians, staff and community members vote during the Nov. 3 election at the McDonnell Medical Sciences Building on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) WashU students, faculty and staff and St. Louis community members vote during the Nov. 3 election at the Athletic Complex on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) WashU Votes members Ella McCauley (left) and Kyla Moore (center) help at Party at the Polls, organized by the Gephardt Institute, on Election Day on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) Akhilesh Kotiyal (left), Ya-Yu Hu, Emily Franke and Aidan Evans-Strong display their creations at the Center for Clinical Pharmacology’s annual Pumpkin Carving Fall Party on the Medical Campus Oct. 21. (Photo: Kayla Volner/WashU Medicine) Students transport themselves to the pre-computer era at the Modern Literature Collection Open House and Type-In at Olin Library Oct. 27. Students viewed a selection of poetry, fiction and nonfiction from William H. Gass, Charles Johnson, James Merrill, Howard Nemerov and others and then tried their hand at typing on vintage typewriters. (Photo courtesy of WashU Libraries) The WashU Police Department celebrates the retirement of Mark Werner, who served the WashU community for nearly 50 years, Oct. 16 in Risa Commons. WashU PD Police Chief Angela Coonce says Werner career “reflects the very best of public service – dedication, initiative, compassion and a willingness to speak up when something could be done better.” (Photo courtesy of WashU PD)