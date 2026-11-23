November 23, 2026 SHARE Erica Ollmann Saphire, of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, presents during the fifth annual Vaccine Center Symposium Nov. 11 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. Physicians, professors, industry representatives and scientists discussed research in vaccine therapies at the event hosted by WashU Medicine’s Center for Vaccines & Immunity to Microbial Pathogens. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU Medicine) Michael S. Diamond, MD, PhD, at WashU Medicine, speaks from the audience during the fifth annual Vaccine Center Symposium Nov. 11 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU Medicine) The Taylor Family Center for Student Success hosts “Wellness Wednesday” as part of its First-Gen College Celebration Week Nov. 4. This market-style event hosts multiple campus partner tables, plus relaxing activities for students in multiple areas of the Danforth University Center and Umrath Lounge. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) First-generation, limited-income (FLI) college students talk about their experiences as community change-makers at the “FLI Stories of Social Change” dinner Nov. 5 at the Stix House. The event was part of The Taylor Family Center’s First-Gen College Celebration Week. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) The Taylor Family Center hosts a carnival in honor of First-Gen College Celebration Week Nov. 6 on Mudd Field. The event included food, snacks, swag, a climbing wall and other activities. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Students take part in activities and outdoor games at a first-generation celebration carnival hosted by the Taylor Family Center Nov. 6 on Mudd Field. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) The Sam Fox School’s Graduate Art Organization hosts open studios Nov. 6 in Weil Hall. The event showcased work from current students. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) CBS News chief medical correspondent Jon LaPook, MD (left), speaks with WashU Medicine’s Lara Crock, MD, PhD, during the recording of a CBS News Sunday Morning segment on the Medical Campus. Four faculty members were featured in the segment, which aired Nov. 8 and highlighted WashU Medicine’s multidisciplinary approach to treating chronic pain. (Photo: Abeeha Shamshad-Garland/WashU Medicine) Luca Lane, a student at Jackson Park Elementary School in the School District of University City, participates Nov. 7 in WashU’s Sonia Kovalevsky Math Day, an annual event celebrating the first woman to receive a doctorate in mathematics. Organized by the Institute for School Partnership and Martha Precup, an associate professor in mathematics in Arts & Sciences, the event featured a full day of math games and puzzles. (Photo courtesy of the Institute of School Partnership) Sam Fox School students Aleeya Seeley (left) and Kae Briganti in the “Drama 4102: Advanced Scenic Design” course, offered by the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences, participate in rehearsals for an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” Nov. 12-15 at the Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Fla. The students gained valuable experience in professional theater production. (Photo: Rob Morgan/WashU) Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (left) speaks with Olin Business School’s Andrew Knight following her Assembly Series lecture, “Leadership for a More Perfect Union: Lessons from America at 250,” Oct. 19 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU) The Office of Sustainability hosts a fall foliage arbor tour for WashU community members to explore the trees on campus Oct. 28. Many WashU staff members took part in the event. (Photo courtesy of Office of Human Resources) A fall day is seen through the Brookings Hall archway Oct. 9. (Photo: Tanner Daab/WashU)