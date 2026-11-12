Two benefits can help see a WashU Medicine clinician sooner

Bhayani (Illustration: Alaska Adams/WashU Medicine)

Faculty and staff members covered by a WashU health plan have two benefits that can help get in to see a WashU Medicine clinician sooner and with a discounted co-pay: WashU Direct and WUCare.

WashU Direct offers employees and their dependents priority access to more than 3,800 WashU Medicine clinical providers across a wide range of specialties and subspecialties for an initial appointment, with discounted co-pays and, in most cases, availability within two weeks. WUCare is a primary care practice for employees and their adult family members on the university’s UnitedHealthcare plan.

Sam B. Bhayani, MD, a WashU Medicine urologic surgeon and chief medical officer and vice president of WashU Medicine Physicians, helps oversee both. In this Q&A, he explains how the benefits work, who uses them and how to access them.

