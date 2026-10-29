THE RECORD

Benefits open enrollment begins Nov. 2


WashU employees are encouraged to enroll in, or update, 2027 health insurance and other benefits starting Monday, Nov. 2, through Nov. 13. Selections should be made online through the Workday platform.

Review your health benefits and analyze options with the help of ALEX, the virtual benefits counselor. Visit the well-being hub on the Human Resources website to learn about other available resources, including the employee-assistance program, family and childcare assistance, financial planning resources and career development courses.

View plan details and benefit guides on the open enrollment website.

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Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

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