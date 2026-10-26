The View From Here 10.26.26

October 26, 2026 SHARE Members of WashU Racing show off a formula-style race car at the “McKelvey In Action” event held Oct. 17. The team placed 25th overall out of 111 teams at the Formula SAE competition this spring. Read more. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) Students from McKelvey Engineering demonstrate how they bring engineering to life through hands-on innovation at the “McKelvey In Action” event Oct. 17. A WashU comfort dog takes notice of its robotic counterpart. Robots, a race car, satellites, rocketry and drones were among the projects featured. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) The Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza on the Medical Campus reopened this fall, offering green space and respite for visitors. The area lay dormant for the past four years during construction and restoration related to the Steven & Susan Lipstein BJC Institute of Health’s vertical expansion. Read more. (Photo: Suzy Gorman/WashU) Christopher Noda, MD (right), a general surgery resident and WashU Medicine alum, talks with Viktoria Vonder Haar, a clinical research coordinator, at the newly reopened Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza on the Medical Campus. The updated plaza provides a space of beauty and respite for employees, patients and visitors. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine) The Institute for School Partnership welcomed 14 educators Oct. 17 to the Danforth Campus for the launch of the Digital Navigation Program. Teams of educators from the Lindbergh, St. Louis Public Schools, St. Louis Language Immersion, Mehlville, Parkway, Normandy, Jennings, Clayton, Hazelwood and Riverview Gardens districts, plus St. Mary’s School (Edwardsville), will join the ISP to think deeply together about artificial intelligence, its challenges and opportunities. (Photo courtesy of the Institute for School Partnership) The Danforth Center on Religion and Politics hosts a panel discussion on how religious ideologies shape political belonging Oct. 14 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The panel is part of the “Practice of Citizenship” series. WashU speakers included Marie Griffith (left), Kambiz GhaneaBassiri and J Kameron Carter (right), along with Heath Carter, of Princeton Theological Seminary (second from right). (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Chancellor Andrew Martin (right) speaks with students and guests at the Shabbat 1000 event Oct. 9 in the Brookings Quadrangle. Chabad at WashU hosted the event, sharing the tradition of Shabbat with the campus community. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Laughter and memories filled the room as members of the WashU community gathered for a speakeasy-themed soirée Oct. 10 at 18Rails at City Foundry during WashU’s Black Alumni Weekend. The three-day celebration honored the brilliance, joy and impact of Black alumni across generations. (Photo: Ali Overstreet/WashU) As part of WashU’s Black Alumni Weekend, alumni and friends explored the history and culture of the Black St. Louis community during an Oct. 9 walking tour of the Ville neighborhood led by Marvin-Alonzo Greer, cultural heritage director of 4theVille. (Photo: Martell Stepney/WashU) Rebecca Kelly Slaughter (left), former commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, and Neil Richards, professor and co-director of the Cordell Institute for Policy in Medicine and Law at WashU, present during the Cordell Convergence event Oct. 16 in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom. The Cordell Institute at WashU hosted the symposium, an annual interdisciplinary conference examining emerging issues at the intersections of medicine, law, data, technology and ethics. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) The WashU Bears football team practices Oct. 16 on Francis Olympic Field. The Bears won their game at Kenyon College the next day 65-0. (Photo: Tanner Daab/WashU) A view of Brookings Hall is captured from the archway Oct. 6. (Photo: Tanner Daab/WashU) Students walk down the path outside of Anheuser-Busch Hall Oct. 6. (Photo: Tanner Daab/WashU)