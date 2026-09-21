The View From Here 09.21.26

September 21, 2026 SHARE A string ensemble from the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences performs Sept. 14 on the South 40 area of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Katie Long/WashU) Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra receive applause after performing for an intimate audience Sept. 14 on the South 40. (Photo: Katie Long/WashU) Dancers grace the stage during the WashU-sponsored 2026 Festival of Nations Aug. 29 in Tower Grove Park. WashU’s Engaged City Initiative interacted with festival attendees amid the festival’s food trucks, crafts, art and dance performances. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) A group of dancers perform during the WashU-sponsored 2026 Festival of Nations Aug. 29 in Tower Grove Park. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) People view works in the Sam Fox School’s MFA Summer Project exhibition “Lost Dog!” Sept. 11 in the Sam Fox School Gallery. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) The WashU Sam Fox School hosts the panel discussion “Modeling Alternatives,” led by Adare Brown (left), architect, educator and recipient of the 2024 James Harrison Steedman Fellowship in Architecture, and featuring Candace Borders (center), Mellon Modeling Interdisciplinary Inquiry Postdoctoral Fellow in the Center for the Humanities, and Sarah Rose, community developer at Dutchtown South Community Corporation. The event took place Sept. 10 in Steinberg Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) In honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, junior Tommy McGowan led a group of students in planting 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the deadly attacks — on Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus. (Photo courtesy of Kellie Mandry) Mike Mazzeo (center), the Judy and Jerry Kent Dean of Olin Business School, visits with guests, including Steve Lim, BS ’89, MBA ’87 (left), at the WashU Pan-Asia Summit welcome reception Sept. 1 at The Clifford Pier in Singapore. (Photo: Zachary Lai Photography) Thomas Cheong, MBA ’13, executive vice president and president of Asia Pacific and the Middle East of Principal Financial Group, discusses entrepreneurship and the evolving role of family enterprise in the global economy at the WashU Pan-Asia Summit lunch and fireside chat with university leaders Sept. 2 at Raffles Hotel in Singapore. (Photo: Zachary Lai Photography) During the Longest Table event, hundreds of students from diverse backgrounds share perspectives and interests over a meal Sept. 10 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Students envision ideas for a shared civic future at the Longest Table event Sept. 10 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU)