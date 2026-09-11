Join fall well-being challenge Walktober

Get ready for autumn with WashU’s well-being challenge, a six-week opportunity to embrace the beauty of the season. Track your activity, build connections and participate as a team. Eligible employees can register online now. The challenge begins Sept. 21.
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Announcements
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Notables
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Rank wins award for ‘Random Factor’ book
Obituaries
Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69
Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26
Research Wire
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