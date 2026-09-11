THE RECORD

Join fall well-being challenge Walktober

Get ready for autumn with WashU’s well-being challenge, a six-week opportunity to embrace the beauty of the season. Track your activity, build connections and participate as a team. Eligible employees can register online now. The challenge begins Sept. 21.

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Latest from the Record

Announcements

Join fall well-being challenge Walktober

Flags lowered in remembrance of 9/11

WashU Olin Business launches five new MBA scholarships

Notables

Six honored for nursing excellence

Rank wins award for ‘Random Factor’ book

Kim-Yu wins Newcombe dissertation fellowship

Obituaries

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Guoyan Zhao, associate professor of genetics, neurology, 53

Research Wire

Study reveals how ketamine interacts with opioid receptors 

As 988 transformed crisis care, counselors balanced new rules with professional judgment

Pristine sulfur preserves a snapshot of ancient Mars

The View From Here

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07.15.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

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