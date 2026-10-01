THE RECORD

Can brain signals help turn spinal stimulation on only when it’s needed?

By Beth Miller

People with life-altering spinal cord injuries are often treated with continuous spinal cord stimulation, even when a person is not trying to move.

four headshots of all the investigators
Ismael Seáñez (left) and his collaborators from WashU Medicine, including Wilson Z. Ray, MD; Eric C. Leuthardt, MD; and Peter Brunner, plan to study the effects of delivering transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation only when the person intends to move thanks to a three-year $400,000 grant from the Craig S. Neilsen Foundation.

Ismael Seáñez, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering, plans to study the effects of delivering transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation (tSCS) only when a person intends to move. With a three-year $400,000 grant from the Craig S. Neilsen Foundation, he and his team will evaluate whether people improve with practice and whether such a system can work outside the lab.

“A spinal cord injury interrupts the communication between the brain and the spinal circuits below the injury controlling movement,” Seáñez said. “We want to see whether a person with spinal cord injury can use their own brain signals to trigger stimulation below the injury and improve movement, essentially bypassing the lesion. We expect that this study will allow us to lay the groundwork for a more scalable rehabilitation tool that provides stimulation only when needed.”

The team will test its noninvasive brain-spine interface that predicts movement intention from electroencephalography (EEG) and use the decoded signals to control deliver tSCS in people with spinal cord injury.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flu shots available for employees

WashU Alerts system test planned Oct. 6

Gephardt Institute seeks nominees for Virgil Ethic of Service Award

Notables

Bonvehi Rosich, Denizen win 2026 J.B. Jackson Book Prize

WashU community members selected for Focus St. Louis cohort

Eburne installed as J.H. Hexter Professor in the Humanities

Obituaries

Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

Can brain signals help turn spinal stimulation on only when it’s needed?

Vision researchers win prize for tool to track public data sharing 

How light can reveal the hidden orientation of a single molecule

The View From Here

09.30.26

09.21.26

09.09.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20