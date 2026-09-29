WashU community members selected for Focus St. Louis cohort

Goldstein (left) and Quiles

Two members of the WashU community have been selected for Focus St. Louis’ fall 2026 Women In Leadership cohort.

Debbi Goldstein, assistant director of community engagement for the “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative, and Alexandria Quiles, assistant director of the bureau of administration for the WashU Police Department, will participate in the four-month program.

Members of the cohort will strengthen their civic and professional leadership skills throughout the program, while developing an understanding of issues affecting the St. Louis region. Since 1976, Focus St. Louis has provided civic leadership training for established leaders in St. Louis who are dedicated to advancing in their careers and bettering their community.