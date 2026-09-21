Cox, MacDonald selected as St. Louis Business Journal ’40 Under 40′ honorees

Two WashU community members — Kevin Cox Jr., an assistant professor of biology in Arts & Sciences, and Joe MacDonald, deputy dean at Olin Business — are included in this year’s St. Louis Business Journal “40 under 40” class, which honors young professionals who define the region’s future.

Cox (left) and MacDonald

Cox, who is also an assistant member and principal investigator at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, studies how plants switch specific genes on and off in different cells and tissues to respond to stress, such as disease or extreme weather. Understanding this process could help scientists discover new ways to improve crops’ climate resilience, yield and defenses against pests and disease. Cox earned a PhD in plant pathology at Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s from the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

As deputy dean, MacDonald leads Olin’s full-time and part-time graduate recruitment and admissions, along with the school’s non-degree programming, working in close partnership with leading companies. He also oversees the Center for Digital Education and the Strategic Insights team, and partners with University Advancement on high-priority philanthropic prospects. Prior to joining Olin in March 2024, MacDonald served in WashU’s Office of the Provost as assistant provost and executive project director for the university strategic plan. He earned his master’s and PhD in classics from WashU and his bachelor’s from Middlebury College.

More than 300 nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of previous “40 Under 40” winners who helped the Business Journal choose members of the 2026 class. The new honorees will be recognized at an event Nov. 5 at FanDuel Sports Network Live in Ballpark Village. Read more information on the Business Journal website.