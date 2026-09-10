Six honored for nursing excellence

More than 885 nurses serve at WashU Medicine locations around the region, providing skilled nursing care and expert treatment coordination to patients requiring everything from routine checkups to the most complex, advanced medical interventions or cutting-edge clinical therapy.
Six highly regarded WashU Medicine nurses were honored in St. Louis Magazine’s 2026 Excellence in Nursing awards — selected for consistently providing selfless, compassionate and innovative care that made a lasting impression on patients and their loved ones.
They are:
- Abby Bisch — Advanced Practice. Bisch is a certified registered nurse anesthetist, co-director of the mentorship program at WashU Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology and an assistant professor at Barnes-Jewish Goldfarb School of Nursing. She was also one of six nurses who received a “Perfect Score” award, given to finalists who earned a flawless evaluation from the selection committee.
- Sanita Burgic — Oncology. Burgic is an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner in the John T. Milliken Department of Medicine and Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine.
- Lisa Gabriele — Medical-Surgical Nursing. Gabriele serves as a staff nurse at West County Plastic Surgeons and the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
- Jenny Gores — Orthopedics. Gores is the patient safety and quality coordinator in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.
- Mary Sullivan — Cardiovascular. Sullivan, an extracorporeal life support acute care nurse practitioner in the Mary Culver Department of Surgery, also received a “Perfect Score” award from the selection committee.
- Anne Wagner — Neurology/Psychology/Behavioral Health. Wagner is a clinical nurse coordinator in the Department of Neurology.
A prestigious selection committee curated the list of honorees.
Read more on the WashU Medicine website.