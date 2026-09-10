THE RECORD

Six honored for nursing excellence

Six WashU Medicine nurses received a 2026 St. Louis Magazine Excellence in Nursing award. They are (clockwise from top left) Abby Bisch, Sanita Burgic, Lisa Gabriele, Jenny Gores, Mary Sullivan and Anne Wagner. (Photos: Ann White/St. Louis Magazine)

More than 885 nurses serve at WashU Medicine locations around the region, providing skilled nursing care and expert treatment coordination to patients requiring everything from routine checkups to the most complex, advanced medical interventions or cutting-edge clinical therapy.

Six highly regarded WashU Medicine nurses were honored in St. Louis Magazine’s 2026 Excellence in Nursing awards — selected for consistently providing selfless, compassionate and innovative care that made a lasting impression on patients and their loved ones.

They are:

A prestigious selection committee curated the list of honorees. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

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