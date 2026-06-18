Four early-career physician-scientists selected as Dean’s Scholars 

The Division of Physician-Scientists at WashU Medicine has named its seventh class of recipients for the Dean’s Scholars Program. The awardees will receive up to two years of financial support and mentorship, as well as dedicated lab time to conduct scientific research. They are (from left) Kay Brathwaite, MD; Grace Niziolek, MD; Ruth Tevlin, MD; and Joy Um, MD. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Physician-scientists who split their time between patient care and research are key to advancing diagnosis and developing new treatments. To support faculty members in balancing these pursuits and to help address a nationwide shortage of physician-scientists, David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine, initiated the Dean’s Scholars Program in 2020.

The program supports early-career physicians without PhDs as they conduct biomedical research and provides up to two years of funding, dedicated mentorship and protected time in the lab.

The WashU Medicine Division of Physician-Scientists recently announced its newest class of scholars. They are Kaye Brathwaite, MD; Grace Niziolek, MD; Ruth Tevlin, MD; and Joy Um, MD.

The program is funded by the dean’s office and departments.

WashU Medicine’s investment in the scholars has had a strong return: According to the Division of Physician-Scientists, every dollar the division contributes has been followed by more than six additional dollars in further grant funding. The program also has helped scholars move quickly into the next stage of their careers: Within one year of completing the program, 56% have secured major career development awards such as NIH K08 grants, and that figure rises to 82% within two years.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.