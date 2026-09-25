THE RECORD

Gephardt Institute seeks nominees for Virgil Ethic of Service Award

Bob Virgil (left), dean emeritus of Olin Business School, speaks to Richard Gephardt, former U.S. House majority and minority leader, founder of WashU’s Gephardt Institute and a prior recipient of Ethic of Service Award, at the 2023 Ethic of Service Award ceremony. (Photo: WashU)

The Gephardt Institute invites the WashU community to submit nominations for the 24th Annual Gerry & Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award, which celebrates students, faculty, staff and alumni who serve the St. Louis region.

Honorees make a positive impact on St. Louis, going above and beyond professional responsibilities to improve the region. 

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 30. Honorees will be announced and celebrated in the spring.

Learn more about the awards and their criteria at EthicofService.washu.edu, including tips for nominators, past honorees and the nomination form.

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