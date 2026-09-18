THE RECORD

WashU Libraries announces new digital collections platform

image of Still from Interview with Muhammad Ali for "Eyes on the Prize II
Muhammad Ali sits for an interview with “Eyes on the Prize II.” A new digital platform improves access to “Eyes on the Prize” footage and other important collections. (Photo courtesy of WashU Libraries)

A new digital collections platform provides access to selected digitized and born-digital materialls including including images, documents, books, audiovisual recordings and other original materials from the Julian Edison Department of Special Collections and other rare collections at WashU Libraries.

WashU Libraries Digital Collections will make it easier for students, faculty, researchers and other patrons to identify and access rare and historically valuable collections. These materials previously were hosted on different platforms and were either more challenging to find or not available for wider access.

The unified site provides access to several distinguished legacy collections, including the works of important 19th- and 20th-century American illustrators in the Walt Reed Illustration Archive, the landmark civil rights film series “Eyes on the Prize,” the correspondence of American poet James Merrill, and two of the earliest printed broadsides of the Declaration of Independence.

To learn more, visit the WashU Libraries website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Libraries announces new digital collections platform

Join fall well-being challenge Walktober

Flags lowered in remembrance of 9/11

Notables

US education secretary visits WashU

Malone, Stark named inaugural Ryan Institute faculty scholars

Holtzman receives Landis Award for Outstanding Mentorship 

Obituaries

Obituary: Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

Stress granules the focus of molecular, cellular basis of neurodegenerative diseases

Study reveals how ketamine interacts with opioid receptors 

As 988 transformed crisis care, counselors balanced new rules with professional judgment

The View From Here

09.09.26

08.26.26

07.15.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20