WashU Libraries announces new digital collections platform

Muhammad Ali sits for an interview with “Eyes on the Prize II.” A new digital platform improves access to “Eyes on the Prize” footage and other important collections. (Photo courtesy of WashU Libraries)

A new digital collections platform provides access to selected digitized and born-digital materialls including including images, documents, books, audiovisual recordings and other original materials from the Julian Edison Department of Special Collections and other rare collections at WashU Libraries.

WashU Libraries Digital Collections will make it easier for students, faculty, researchers and other patrons to identify and access rare and historically valuable collections. These materials previously were hosted on different platforms and were either more challenging to find or not available for wider access.

The unified site provides access to several distinguished legacy collections, including the works of important 19th- and 20th-century American illustrators in the Walt Reed Illustration Archive, the landmark civil rights film series “Eyes on the Prize,” the correspondence of American poet James Merrill, and two of the earliest printed broadsides of the Declaration of Independence.

To learn more, visit the WashU Libraries website.