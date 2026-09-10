THE RECORD

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Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flags lowered in remembrance of 9/11

WashU Olin Business launches five new MBA scholarships

New master’s in artificial intelligence engineering offered at WashU

Notables

Six honored for nursing excellence

Rank wins award for ‘Random Factor’ book

Kim-Yu wins Newcombe dissertation fellowship

Obituaries

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Guoyan Zhao, associate professor of genetics, neurology, 53

Research Wire

Study reveals how ketamine interacts with opioid receptors 

As 988 transformed crisis care, counselors balanced new rules with professional judgment

Nasal spray vaccine protects against bird flu in mice 

The View From Here

09.09.26

08.26.26

07.15.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20