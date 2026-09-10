The U.S. flag over Brookings Hall will be lowered to half-staff Friday, Sept. 11, as the university pauses to remember the lives lost 25 years ago in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Read the presidential proclamation.
The U.S. flag over Brookings Hall will be lowered to half-staff Friday, Sept. 11, as the university pauses to remember the lives lost 25 years ago in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Read the presidential proclamation.
Flags lowered in remembrance of 9/11
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