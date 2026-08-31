Expanded Frick Initiatives move civic research into practice

Washington University in St. Louis Emeritus Trustee and alumnus Robert Frick and his wife, Barbara, have pledged $22 million to endow and expand the Frick Initiatives at WashU, a civic venture focused on fostering civil discourse, free and open markets, free speech and personal responsibility.

The gift, combined with a long-term financial commitment from the university, will provide grants to WashU students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the St. Louis community, whose projects advance the initiatives’ mission of encouraging diversity of thought on campus and beyond.

The university celebrated the launch of the expanded initiatives Aug. 24 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium, marking a key investment in With You: The WashU Campaign.

The Fricks established the initiative as a pilot program in 2023 to explore how a university could promote civil discourse, free and open markets, free speech and personal responsibility, not only on campus, but also in local schools, businesses and communities. The next phase of the initiative will build on that work with a permanent source of funding and a broader reach, which is reflected in its new name, “Frick Initiatives,” plural.

“The Fricks’ vision and generosity will enable WashU to be the kind of university that not only teaches people how to think, but also teaches them how to use that ability in service of their neighbors, their communities and their society,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said.

“A university exists to produce good citizens. People capable and eager to participate responsibly in a democracy. People who don’t just vote every two or four years, but who understand the importance of engaging with their neighbors, weighing evidence honestly, changing their minds when the evidence calls for it, and, yes, staying in the room even when conversations get hard.

“We believe in Barbara and Bob’s vision, and we worry — like a lot of people do — that our society has lost some of our capacity to engage across real differences. Many people lament that, but Bob and Barbara have chosen to do something about it. We are grateful they’ve entrusted that work to us,” he said.

Building the next generation of leaders

Over the past three years, the Frick Initiative has supported programs, events and community partnerships across its four pillars: civil discourse, free and open markets, free speech and personal responsibility. Grounded in intellectual independence and open inquiry, the initiatives prioritize projects that translate ideas into action — driving measurable impact and tangible outcomes at WashU and throughout the broader community.

The expanded initiatives build upon the success of the pilot program, which has helped advance projects ranging from undergraduate courses and faculty research to community conversations and educational programs for high school students. Among them are the Civil Society Initiative, the Summer Philosophy Academy, podcasts and The Longest Table, hosted by the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement.

Andrew Reeves (left), Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, Barbara and Bob Frick celebrate at the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)

The initiative also has supported work beyond WashU, providing funding for Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis, the Small Business Initiative at Olin Business School, the Webster Groves High School Frick Center for Civic Engagement, Youth2Lead and other community organizations.

Together, these efforts seek to bring diverse audiences together for thoughtful, spirited discussion while translating ideas about civic life into action. The expanded initiatives also will support applied research that translates ideas and discoveries from the four pillars into practical applications, from informing public discourse to shaping real-world decision-making.

“We have always believed in the importance of bringing people together to exchange ideas, listen to different perspectives and learn from one another. That led us to Washington University, where we saw an opportunity to work together to create meaningful change. This feels especially important today,” Bob Frick said.

“We hope the Frick Initiatives will provide a lasting place for thoughtful dialogue and learning about the ideas and principles that have shaped our society in the past and can guide us toward a better future. It means a great deal to us to see this work take hold at Washington University and to know that the university is helping carry it forward for generations to come.”

Partnership will accelerate initiatives’ work

The expanded Frick Initiatives will be administered by the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy in WashU Arts & Sciences under the leadership of Andrew Reeves, director of both the center and the Frick Initiatives.

“We are deeply honored and grateful that Bob and Barbara have entrusted WashU, and especially the Weidenbaum Center, with stewarding this next phase of the Frick Initiatives,” said Reeves, who is also a professor of political science and a senior advisor to the chancellor.

Moving forward, Reeves said their guiding light will be investing in “ideas that travel.”

“We are looking for ideas that can move beyond — ideas that can be adopted by another classroom, school, business, community or institution. When we evaluate a proposal, we will ask one central question: What becomes possible if this idea works? That question will shape what we fund, how we evaluate success and where we make our next investment.”

The center’s focus on rigorous research, public policy and engagement with scholars, policymakers and the public provides a natural partner for an initiative designed to connect ideas with civic life, he added.

“The center is named for Murray Weidenbaum, a distinguished economist, longtime professor at WashU and former chairman of President Ronald Reagan’s first Council of Economic Advisers. Murray believed scholarship should reach beyond the university, informing public policy and improving people’s lives. That idea still guides the center today. We generate and support research and bring that scholarship into public conversation.

“The Frick Initiatives give us an opportunity to build on that strength by identifying ambitious ideas, investing in the people behind them and helping promising projects grow and reach broader audiences.”

The Weidenbaum Center will provide the administrative infrastructure for the Frick Initiatives while helping to build connections among Frick-supported projects, faculty across the university and partners in the broader community. The Frick Initiatives will retain their distinct identity and principles while leveraging the center’s administrative and intellectual resources to extend their reach and ensure long-term sustainability.

About the Fricks

Robert Frick, a former vice chairman of the board of Bank of America, graduated from WashU McKelvey Engineering in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and then earned a master’s in business administration from Olin Business School two years later. He has served WashU in numerous leadership capacities, including as a member of the Board of Trustees, Olin’s National Council and the San Francisco Regional Cabinet.

Bob and Barbara Frick (Photo: WashU)

Like Bob, Barbara is a St. Louis area native. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and a master’s from San Jose State University. With Bob, she formed K.E.S. Management Company, which provides quality housing for low- and moderate-income families in ethnically diverse neighborhoods. She is president of the firm and widely recognized for her community service.

The couple, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, are longtime supporters of WashU. The popular multilevel forum and adjoining second-floor commons area in Knight Hall are named in their honor in recognition of their generous gifts to Olin Business School. They also established an endowed professorship in business and have made ongoing contributions for scholarships for business students.

The Frick Initiatives welcome proposals from WashU faculty, students, staff, academic units and external organizations for projects that will help advance civil discourse, free speech, free and open markets and personal responsibility. To learn more, visit “Apply for Funding” on the Frick Initiatives website.