WashU students build skills, networks through internships

In Brief WashU students gained job skills and expanded their professional networks in labs, offices, hospitals and courthouses.

The WashU Center for Career Engagement maintains a large database of job opportunities, coaches students and funds experiential learning opportunities.

Employers report they prioritize skills and experience when hiring.

Cancer researcher at the WashU Medicine Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis.

Legal intern for Pfizer Inc. in New York City.

Certified nursing assistant in Washington state.

Volunteer for the National Charity League in Austin, Texas.

Intern for a foreign policy nonprofit in Washington, D.C.

No matter the role, WashU students reported that their summer experiences brought them new skills, expanded professional networks and a clearer vision of the future. Another perk: Free gelato on a hot St. Louis day.

About 400 WashU students turned out Sept. 9 for “What’s Your Summer Scoop?,” an annual event hosted by the Center for Career Engagement (CCE) in the Division of Student Success. Students shared information about their internships, fellowships, research experiences, summer jobs and volunteer service while enjoying frozen treats.

Maria Bruns, assistant director of internships and experiential learning, said the event is one way the CCE captures the varied career experiences of WashU students. In total, more than 80% of WashU undergrads complete at least one experiential learning opportunity by the time they graduate. Those experiences prepare students to succeed in the job hunt. According to the 2026 National Association of Colleges and Employers Job Outlook survey, 97% of employers listed internships as the most valuable experiential learning opportunity on a student’s resume.

Smith poses at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo)

“The data we collect today will inform how we can better support students,” Bruns said. “For instance, if we hear our students are working with an employer who hasn’t visited campus, our employer engagement team can connect with them to expand their reach with WashU student talent. Or if we meet a student who struggled to find a meaningful opportunity, we can connect them to one of our career coaches. It really is a great way for us to learn from students.”

Weldon Smith used Handshake, the university’s primary student employment platform, to find his summer internship at Partnership for a Secure America, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit committed to finding solutions to critical national security and foreign policy issues. Last academic year, more than 23,000 employers posted internship opportunities on Handshake, with more than 71,000 internships available to students.

“I was able to talk to so many people working in so many areas — people at the Department of State, Department of War, on the Hill,” said Smith, a senior studying political science and economics in Arts & Sciences. “People were really helpful in giving career advice and talking about their career paths.”

Audrey Hooper spent her summer traveling to vineyards in California and New York, where she learned about graduate programs and career opportunities in wine chemistry.

“Winemakers are very passionate about their work, and so it was really important for me to meet with people one-on-one to hear their experiences,” said Hooper, a senior studying chemistry in Arts & Sciences. “It really felt more like I was making friends instead of just cold-emailing people.”

Adan Habibi, a sophomore studying biology in Arts & Sciences, worked at the WashU Medicine Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, where he studied antibody drug conjugates.

“It’s really important work. We’re focusing on using antibodies to attach a chemotherapy drug that would ultimately allow us to be able to kill the cancer cell using a targeted therapy without damaging healthy cells,” said Habibi, who plans to attend medical school. “But beyond the science, I also learned important skills like how to communicate with people in a higher position.”

Elizabeth Stump, a senior studying international affairs in Arts & Sciences, secured an unpaid internship for St. Louis Magazine, where she covered St. Louis County politics, events such as the Skinker-DeBaliviere dog show and breaking news from her own college campus.

Stump developed her skills as a writer and a photographer as an intern at St. Louis Magazine. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis Magazine)

“I was really pushed to be more creative with my storytelling. I also got to take my own photos, which was new for me,” said Stump, who hopes to continue writing for the outlet as a freelancer.

Stump tapped into the CCE’s Summer Internship Fund for support with her living expenses. This summer, students received funding through CCE initiatives including the Summer Internship Fund, which provides financial awards for eligible undergraduate students with unpaid or lower-paying internships, as well as the Pershing Fellowship, Chancellor’s Career Fellows and Pivot 314 Fellowship. A number of other WashU programs, including the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement and the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also provide stipends for internships in the St. Louis region.

Sainab Jagne, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering at McKelvey Engineering, worked at a gym and ice cream shop in Maryland this summer while taking a differential equations class. The work had more to do with her chosen field of aviation than you might think.

“I’m interested in being a commercial airline pilot, and a big part of that job is about human connections and customer service. That was what I did every day,” Jagne said. “I believe that, no matter where you are or what you are doing, there are lessons you can learn for your future.”