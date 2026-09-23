Inclusive Excellence Advisory Committee outlines recommendations for universitywide framework

Washington University in St. Louis is taking the next step in its work to cultivate and maintain a community where all feel welcome, included and valued, based on new recommendations from the Inclusive Excellence Advisory Committee.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin appointed the committee in May 2025 to consider how WashU can continue this work in ways that are clear, coordinated and grounded in the university’s mission. In its report, which was submitted to Martin in May 2026, the committee recommends that the university organize its efforts around four commitments: perspectives, connections, opportunity and culture. It also recommends creating a standing advisory board to serve as a resource for schools, departments and units.

“This work remains central to who we are as a university and as a community,” Martin said. “WashU’s excellence depends on our ability to bring together people with different perspectives, experiences and ideas, and to create the conditions where they can learn, work, discover and contribute at the highest level. The committee’s recommendations give us a clear, thoughtful path for supporting that kind of environment in a way that is grounded in our mission and consistent with our legal responsibilities.”

The recommendations come at a time when colleges and universities across the country are examining how best to describe, structure and sustain their community-building work. At WashU, the committee’s report emphasizes the importance of being clear about the specific commitments underlying this work; aligning those commitments to the mission, vision and values of the institution; and conducting this work in accordance with applicable civil rights laws.

Under the framework, perspectives reflects the value of welcoming individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, experiences and areas of expertise. Connections recognizes the importance of belonging and connection for students, trainees, faculty and staff. Opportunity focuses on supporting individual paths to success. Culture emphasizes a welcoming, inclusive and respectful environment for all members of the university community and visitors to the institution.

“One of the committee’s goals was to move beyond labels and focus on the underlying commitments that have long been part of WashU’s mission — perspectives, connections, opportunity and culture,” said Eva Aagaard, MD, vice chancellor and vice dean for education and the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education at WashU Medicine and co-chair of the Inclusive Excellence Advisory Committee. “Those commitments give schools, departments and units a shared language for work that is already happening across the university. They also help us ask better questions: Are our programs open and thoughtfully designed? Are they advancing excellence? Are they helping people learn, work and contribute in a community where a range of experiences and viewpoints can be expressed, heard and valued?”

The committee emphasized that stating these commitments is only a first step. The report calls on members of the university community to consider how decisions in learning and work environments align with the commitments; to work collaboratively across the university; and to ensure that programs are effective, sustainable, carefully designed and legally compliant.

To support that work, the committee recommended creating a standing Advisory Board on Advancing Community Excellence, to be appointed by the chancellor. The board will include university leaders and professionals with expertise in community-building, student success, human resources and faculty affairs. A member of the Office of the Vice Chancellor and General Counsel will serve as legal advisor to the board. The board will provide feedback on proposals, support alignment across the university, develop resources, advise school and department leaders, and coordinate consultation and training.

The report includes examples to illustrate how programs can support the four commitments. These examples include professional development related to health disparities and cultural humility, broad recruitment efforts to build strong applicant pools, and student programs connected to observances and celebrations.

“The examples in the report show that this work is not abstract,” said Sean Armstrong, dean of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies and co-chair of the Inclusive Excellence Advisory Committee. “Programs that build understanding, expand opportunity and strengthen connection can continue to thrive when they are designed with clear goals, broad access and careful attention to compliance. For our WashU community, this work often shows up in very practical ways — through opportunities to learn from one another, engage across differences, explore history and culture, and build the kind of community that supports both belonging and growth.”

The advisory board recommends that faculty and staff who are interested in developing new programs and have the support of their department or unit leader should contact the Advisory Board for input. Students interested in developing new programs should contact Campus Life or the appropriate school or department advisor, who will then consult with the board. As part of the collaborative review process, the board will offer input on best practices, possible duplication and opportunities for collaboration and alignment before school or department leaders make final decisions.

The committee’s report also encourages schools, departments and units to ask practical questions when developing programs, including what the program is intended to achieve, how it supports the university’s commitments, whether it aligns with legal guidance, whether it is consistent with academic freedom and free expression, and whether it is sustainable.

Altogether, the recommendations are intended to help WashU continue to advance community-building work in a thoughtful, compliant and coordinated way — with a shared framework, practical guidance and a continued focus on the university’s mission. More information about the advisory committee and related guidance for schools, departments and units is available on the Advisory Board webpage.