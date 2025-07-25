Committee appointed, has begun work to develop guidance in support of inclusive excellence at WashU

A committee of Washington University in St. Louis faculty and administrators has begun its work with general counsel to develop guidance for leaders, staff and students. Appointed by Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, the Inclusive Excellence Advisory Committee (IEAC) will make recommendations to university leadership for how WashU can achieve its community-focused goals in support of its students, faculty and staff, while continuing to comply with federal guidance and laws.

“At WashU, our greatest strength is our people. We represent many different cultures, backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking, including a wide variety of political views. This is what makes us strong. This is what makes us WashU,” Martin said when the committee was announced in May. “This work is about supporting our students, faculty and staff. The work of this committee will help us to be more effective at cultivating and supporting the type of community we aspire to be, where all feel welcome, included and valued.”

Grounded in the mission, vision and goals of the university, the IEAC is charged with working with the Office of the General Counsel to:

Develop clear guidance for leaders, faculty, staff and students on activities and programming in support of inclusive excellence that is grounded in existing relevant law as set forth in statutes, regulations and case law;

Identify exemplar programs and activities in support of achieving inclusive excellence, both at WashU and elsewhere; and

Make recommendations for a sustainable process by which all programs and activities can be reviewed to ensure compliance with civil rights laws.

The IEAC is co-chaired by Eva Aagaard, MD, vice chancellor and senior associate dean of education and the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education; and Sean Armstrong, dean of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies. In addition to Aagaard and Armstrong, other committee members are:

Dennis Barbour, MD, PhD, professor of biomedical engineering, McKelvey Engineering

Apryle Gladney, vice chancellor and chief human resources officer

Nicole Hudson, assistant vice chancellor, education and engagement

John Inazu, the Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law and Religion, WashU Law

Mark Kamimura-Jimenez, associate vice chancellor for student affairs

Ryan Lindsay, professor of practice, Brown School

Steven Malter, professor, practice of management and entrepreneurship, Olin Business School

Will Ross, MD, MPH, associate dean for diversity, Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine, WashU Medicine

Ellen Rostand, assistant vice chancellor, university initiatives

Kara Wilson, senior director of advancement organizational development

Sherree Wilson, associate vice chancellor and associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion, WashU Medicine

“We recognize that there are many faculty, staff and students with extensive experience and expertise in this area, and that the IEAC only represents a subset of all who could participate valuably in these efforts,” Aagaard said. “We also recognize that many in our community have expressed concerns about these issues following the release of executive orders and changes in grant award guidance. The size of the committee is intentional, with the goal of moving expediently to help address some of those concerns by achieving a working draft of guidance and examples by early fall. However, we are committed to engagement with the broader WashU community and will welcome and actively engage feedback on the work as it evolves.”

The group began meeting earlier this month and is currently looking at examples of programs and activities within their respective units to assist in the development of core principles to guide decision-making that is aligned with the university’s mission.

“Ultimately, our goal, and that of the chancellor and university leadership, is to ensure our university continues to be a place where all who work, learn and train here feel included and nurtured to be their best selves,” Armstrong said. “It is only in such an environment that we can achieve the excellence we seek in education, research and patient care, missions that are critical for the benefit of our local community, the nation and the world.”

Members of the WashU community are invited to share feedback with the IEAC by email at inclusiveexcellence@wustl.edu.