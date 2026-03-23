THE RECORD

University Services announces several updates

University Services at WashU oversees essential services at the university, including parking and transportation, Supply Chain Management and WashU ID. The organization has announced updates for faculty, staff and students heading into the 2026–27 academic year. 

Among the parking updates, WashU community members can now tap-to-pay in all campus garages with gates. In addition, a streamlined parking permit renewal process will begin April 1. Faculty and staff must confirm permit renewal by April 15.

Other updates include details on WashU ID card replacement fees and enhancements to Supply Chain Management tools and supplier engagement resources.

University Services will host an “Ask Us Anything” open house from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, in the Danforth University Center. To learn more, visit the University Services website.

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