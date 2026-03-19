THE RECORD

Thurtene to host 5K April 4

To kick off carnival season, Thurtene Junior Honorary is hosting a community 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. April 4 on the WashU Danforth Campus. The run starts and finishes at Francis Olympic Field and loops twice around campus. Registration is $22 and includes bagels, coffee and a limited-edition water bottle. 

The top male and female finishers in the student/faculty and community member categories each will receive a free sheet of carnival ride tickets.

Thurtene Carnival returns to campus April 17-19 with rides, performances from WashU student groups and a turkey leg-eating contest. New this year will be an evening beer garden for members of the WashU community.

This year’s community partner is St. Louis Arc, a nonprofit that supports individuals of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To learn more and to register by March 30, visit the Thurtene website.

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