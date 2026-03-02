WashU to sponsor Greater St. Louis Marathon

Runners take off from the starting line during the 2024 Greater St. Louis Marathon in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)

WashU will once again partner with Go! St. Louis, host of the Greater St. Louis Marathon, a St. Louis tradition that features a marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay, 10K, 5K and 1-mile family fun run. The 2026 race will take place April 11 in downtown St. Louis.

WashU faculty, staff and students are eligible for discounted registration across all race events. Discounted pricing is available at gostlouis.org/washu.

Runners who already have regiestered may be eligible for a refund of the price difference. Contact Carolyn Dolan, community engagement coordinator for the “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative, for assistance.

On race weekend, WashU Medicine orthopedic specialist Katherine Caldwell, MD, will serve as race medical director, overseeing medical care and safety for participants throughout the event. WashU Medicine Physical Therapy also will provide post-race recovery services to support safe recovery and return to activity.

The university also will host the WashU Hospitality Hub on Memorial Plaza, which includes:

Race Day information tent

Gear check tent

Local coffee station

Snack station

Lost and found tent

WashU’s “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” welcome tent

WashU Medicine Physical Therapy pre-race stretching station

Photo backdrop and more

Equipped with water, Gatorade, light refreshments and essential amenities, the hub will provide space to stretch, refuel and celebrate race day accomplishments.