THE RECORD

Powell installed as president of gynecologic oncology society 

Matthew Powell
Powell

Matthew A. Powell, MD, the Ira C. and Judith Gall Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at WashU Medicine and a gynecologic oncologist who treats patients at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, has been installed as president of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology after having served as president-elect for the past two years. 

A nationally recognized physician-scientist, Powell focuses his research program on improving care for uterine, ovarian and endometrial cancers. He leads clinical trials of new chemotherapy, targeted therapy and radiation approaches, and studies medications to treat disease so some patients can avoid surgery and preserve fertility.  

With more than 3,000 members, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology brings together gynecologic oncologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, patient advocates and other experts dedicated to advancing innovative, high-quality, equitable and comprehensive gynecologic cancer care.  

Read more on the Siteman Cancer Center website. 

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