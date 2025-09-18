Thaker to lead Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Thaker

Premal H. Thaker, MD, the David & Lynn Mutch Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, has been named director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Her new role began June 1.

As director, Thaker oversees the division’s efforts to conduct research, educate the next generation of gynecologic oncologists as well as care for patients with dignity, assurance and compassion as they address the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

