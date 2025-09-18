THE RECORD

Thaker to lead Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Premal H. Thaker
Thaker

Premal H. Thaker, MD, the David & Lynn Mutch Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, has been named director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Her new role began June 1. 

As director, Thaker oversees the division’s efforts to conduct research, educate the next generation of gynecologic oncologists as well as care for patients with dignity, assurance and compassion as they address the challenges of a cancer diagnosis. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.  

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Advisory committee leads way on inclusive excellence, welcomes input

Flags lowered in memory of  Charlie Kirk

Bauer Leaders Academy opens grant applications, hosts breakfast

Notables

Thaker to lead Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Johnson named director of Division of Urologic Surgery 

Advancement’s Martin selected for Focus St. Louis program

Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Research Wire

McCoy sheds light on bacterium that causes acne 

Loewenstein wins NSF digital infrastructure grant

Surprising new roles discovered for known cancer gene

The View From Here

09.03.25

08.27.25

07.16.25

Washington People

Betha Whitlow

Precious Barry

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20