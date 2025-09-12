NEWSROOM

Working together, cells extend their senses

New research from Amit Pathak's lab has implications for tracking cancer

By Leah Shaffer
image of a cluster of cells, amoeba like blob
In this model, cell clusters can “feel” farther beyond their surrounding environment in the human body by acting as a collective, shown here “reaching out” with the red indicating the spatial distribution of the collagen deformation over a layer of stiff tissue. WashU researchers share details on this emergent property in the journal PNAS. (Image: Pathak lab)

The story of the princess and the pea evokes an image of a highly sensitive royal young woman so refined, she can sense a pea under a stack of mattresses. When it comes to human biology, it also takes an abnormal individual to sense far beyond its surroundings, in this case, a cancer cell. Now, researchers also know that normal cells can pull a similar trick by working together.

Research published in the journal PNAS from engineers at Washington University in St. Louis offers a clearer picture of how cells can sense beyond their direct environment. The research can help further the understanding of how cancer moves and point to potential targets to stop that migration.

Amit Pathak, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, explained that “depth mechano-sensing” is how cells sense beyond what they are attached to. In previous research, he and colleagues discovered that abnormal cells with a “high front-rear polarity” (indicative of migrating cells) can sense the farthest depth, up to 10 microns beyond their adhered environment.

Part of that sensory ability has to do with how the cell deforms the surrounding fibrous collagen to reach out into extracellular matrix (ECM) and “feel” the next layer, whether that’s a hard tumor, soft tissue or bone just around the bend. The single abnormal cell can “feel” the stiffness of the ECM and set its course based on that input.

The new research shows that a collective of epithelial cells, found on the surface of tissue, can do the same and then some, working together to muster enough force to “feel” through the fibrous collagen the layer as far as 100 microns away.

“Because it’s a collective of cells, they are generating higher forces,” said Pathak, who authored the research along with PhD student Hongsheng Yu.

According to their models, this occurs in two distinct phases of cell clustering and migration. What those clustering cells “feel” will impact migration and dispersal.

The extra sensing power of cancer cells means that they can get out of the tumor environment and evade detection, migrating freely thanks to their enhanced sense of what’s ahead, even in a soft environment. Researchers’ next step will be understanding how that works, and if certain regulators allow for the range. Those regulators could be potential targets for cancer therapy. If a cancer cell can’t “feel” its way forward, its toxic spread may be put in check.

This story originally appeared on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

Hongsheng Y, Pathak A. Emergent depth-mechanosensing of epithelial collectives regulates cell clustering and dispersal on layered matrices. PNAS, Sept. 11, 2025.  DOI:

https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2423875122

Funding for this research was provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (R35GM128764) and National Science Foundation, Civil, Mechanical and Manufacturing Innovation (2209684).

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

New quantum sensors can withstand extreme pressure

Innovative approach helps new mothers get hepatitis C treatment

Trust in CDC on flu, vaccines falls nearly 20% among St. Louisans

WashU Experts

Vaccine approval changes create economic challenge for health industry

Financial tips for the new college student

Synthetic torpor has potential to redefine medicine

WashU in the News

CDC finds 4% drop in US death rate in 2024. Experts say decline may be due to COVID

Colon cancer is rising in people under 50. Does lifestyle have anything to do with it?

FACT FOCUS: Rural hospitals are expected to lose money from Trump’s bill, despite RFK Jr.’s promise