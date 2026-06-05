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Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 1, a few faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Appointment with tenure

  • William J. Chopik as associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in WashU Arts & Sciences
  • Padma Gulur, MD, as professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine (tenure effective Aug. 1)

Granting of tenure

Nardhy Gomez-Lopez, PhD, as professor of obstetrics and gynecology at WashU Medicine (effective May 1)

Promotion with tenure

Kelly Bolton, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine

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