Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 1, a few faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.
Appointment with tenure
- William J. Chopik as associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in WashU Arts & Sciences
- Padma Gulur, MD, as professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine (tenure effective Aug. 1)
Granting of tenure
Nardhy Gomez-Lopez, PhD, as professor of obstetrics and gynecology at WashU Medicine (effective May 1)
Promotion with tenure
Kelly Bolton, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine