He receives statistics scholar award

American Statistical Association President Ji-Hyun Lee presents Xuming He (right) with the Noether Distinguished Scholar award. (Courtesy photo)

Xuming He, the Kotzubei-Beckmann Distinguished Professor and chair of the Department of Statistics and Data Science in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is the recipient of the 2025 Gottfried E. Noether Distinguished Scholar Award from the American Statistical Association.

The Noether awards were established in 1999 as a tribute to Gottfried Emanuel Noether, a leading scholar in nonparametric statistics with interests in research and teaching. Noether’s family presented the American Statistical Association with an endowment fund to recognize distinguished researchers and educators and to support research in the broad field of nonparametric statistics.

