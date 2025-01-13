THE RECORD

He named editor of prominent statistics journal

Xuming He, the Kotzubei-Beckmann Distinguished Professor of Statistics and Data Science and chair of the Department of Statistics and Data Science in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed as joint editor for the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society – Series B (Statistical Methodology) (JRSS-B).

Xuming He
He

Established in 1834, the Royal Statistical Society is one of the world’s leading organizations promoting the importance of statistics and data science. JRSS-B is internationally recognized as a top journal in statistical methodology for publishing work at the leading edge of methodological development.

He previously served as co-editor of the Journal of the American Statistical Association (Theory & Methods) (JASA) from 2012-14. A world-renowned scholar, He is known for his research in robust statistics, quantile regression, Bayesian inference and data-adaptive inference. His interdisciplinary research spans fields ranging from econometrics to public health.

Starting this month, He will join Hani Doss and Daniela Witten in editing JRSS-B.

“Ten years after my editorship at JASA, I am ready to serve the community again in this new and exciting era of digital revolution,” He said. “I am committed to ensuring that statistical research continues to have a significant impact on how data — whether big or small — are collected, used and analyzed by both humans and artificial intelligence.”

