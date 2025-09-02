THE RECORD

Halabi to lead Division of Nephrology, Hypertension & Apheresis in Department of Pediatrics

Carmen Halabi was recently named director of the Division of Nephrology, Hypertension & Apheresis in the Department of Pediatrics at WashU Medicine. (Photo: Nichols Photography)

Carmen Halabi, MD, PhD, an associate professor of pediatrics, has been named director of the Division of Nephrology, Hypertension & Apheresis in the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. An outstanding medical investigator who has developed an independent research program, she brings both leadership and innovation to the division. Her new appointment began July 1.

“Dr. Halabi is an exemplary physician-scientist and an outstanding clinician,” said Gary A. Silverman, MD, PhD, the Harriet B. Spoehrer Professor of Pediatrics and head of the Department of Pediatrics. “Her work has the potential to influence developing scientists and physicians as well as contribute to cutting-edge treatments for some of our most vulnerable pediatric patients.”

Halabi specializes in vascular physiology and children’s kidney disorders. Her research focuses on studying the extracellular matrix, a vital support network that provides elasticity to tissues such as blood vessels, lungs and skin and allows for their normal function.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Bauer Leaders Academy opens grant applications, hosts breakfast

WashU implements new anti-hazing reporting requirements 

WashU Mobile app being retired

Notables

Stitziel named scholar-innovator

Halabi to lead Division of Nephrology, Hypertension & Apheresis in Department of Pediatrics

Ohman named director of the Division of Vascular Surgery 

Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Research Wire

Link between surfaces in buildings, indoor air quality under spotlight

Cells from the spleen play surprising role after heart attack

How breast cancer drugs exploit genomic fractures in tumors

The View From Here

09.03.25

08.27.25

07.16.25

Washington People

Precious Barry

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20