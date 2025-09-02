Halabi to lead Division of Nephrology, Hypertension & Apheresis in Department of Pediatrics

Carmen Halabi was recently named director of the Division of Nephrology, Hypertension & Apheresis in the Department of Pediatrics at WashU Medicine. (Photo: Nichols Photography)

Carmen Halabi, MD, PhD, an associate professor of pediatrics, has been named director of the Division of Nephrology, Hypertension & Apheresis in the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. An outstanding medical investigator who has developed an independent research program, she brings both leadership and innovation to the division. Her new appointment began July 1.

“Dr. Halabi is an exemplary physician-scientist and an outstanding clinician,” said Gary A. Silverman, MD, PhD, the Harriet B. Spoehrer Professor of Pediatrics and head of the Department of Pediatrics. “Her work has the potential to influence developing scientists and physicians as well as contribute to cutting-edge treatments for some of our most vulnerable pediatric patients.”

Halabi specializes in vascular physiology and children’s kidney disorders. Her research focuses on studying the extracellular matrix, a vital support network that provides elasticity to tissues such as blood vessels, lungs and skin and allows for their normal function.

