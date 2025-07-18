THE RECORD

Apte honored for contributions to vision science

Rajendra S. Apte, MD, PhD, has received the 2025 Retina Research Foundation’s Gertrude D. Pyron Award. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Rajendra S. Apte, MD, PhD, the Paul A. Cibis Distinguished Professor and vice chair of innovation and translation in the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2025 Retina Research Foundation’s Gertrude D. Pyron Award. The honor recognizes a vision scientist whose work contributes significantly to understanding of vitreoretinal diseases. 

Retinal diseases — age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, among others — are conditions that affect blood vessels in the retina and can lead to vision problems and blindness. Apte’s research focuses on understanding their root cause, helping to pave the way for future therapeutics to prevent vision loss. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

