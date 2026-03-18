Karinshak named a Harris Social Impact Fellow

Karinshak

WashU senior Marilee Karinshak has received the Harris Social Impact Fellowship from the University of Chicago. The highly selective fellowship blends intensive training in policy analysis, critical reasoning and data analytics with a hands-on placement at a top research center or policy institute.

Karinshak is majoring in environmental analysis in Arts & Sciences and was a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship. She also was a 2025 recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship and served as co-captain of the WashU women’s soccer team, which won the 2024 and 2025 Division III NCAA championship. Karinshak has completed two internships at NASA, where she used geospatial analysis to evaluate how pollution and climate change affect at-risk communities.