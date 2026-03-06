Gephardt Institute names Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service honorees

Now in its 23rd year, the Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award has recognized a new cohort of campus leaders who are committed to a healthier, safer and stronger region.

Founded during Washington University in St. Louis’ sesquicentennial year by Bob Virgil, dean emeritus of Olin Business School, and his wife, Gerry, the awards have honored 160 members of the university community, from educators and staff members to students and alumni.

This year’s honorees include the Gephardt Institute’s namesake, Richard Gephardt, who represented the St. Louis area in the U.S. House of Representatives for 28 years.

“Dick Gephardt is the living embodiment of what it means to serve, and how one uses the gifts they’ve earned in life to make our world a better place for all,” Virgil said.

The 2026 Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award honorees are:

Kate Choi, a 2025 Arts & Sciences graduate and student director for Campus Y, who expanded regional reading and wellness programs and continues to advise student volunteer efforts. As a student, Choi held leadership positions with Promoting Active Lifestyles (PALs), America Reads and helped develop a literacy pilot program with St. Louis Public Library.

Angela Coonce, chief of police at the WashU Police Department, who leads community engagement and wellness efforts both on campus and in the region. Coonce established the WUPD comfort dog program; organizes the annual Camp Sunsplash holiday event, which provides bikes, toys and clothes to campers from north St. Louis; and serves on the board of Rebuilding Together St. Louis, which helps low-income homeowners with repairs.

Richard Gephardt, former House majority and minority leader and founder of WashU’s Gephardt Institute for Civic & Community Engagement, who fought for St. Louis in Congress and now advocates for civic engagement and national self-governance. In Congress, Gephardt spearheaded numerous landmark reforms in health care, education, pensions, energy independence and trade policy. Gephardt currently serves the Gephardt Institute as a national advisory council member, informing its vision and sharing his expertise in policymaking and passion for collaboration with students.

Andrew Glantz, a 2017 graduate of Olin Business School and founder and CEO of GiftAMeal, who developed systems for sharing food and used goods, leading to millions of donated meals. In the wake of the May 16 tornado that devastated St. Louis, Glantz leveraged the GiftAMeal platform to help coordinate disaster relief and raise funds for victims. Glanz also volunteers at WashU, mentoring student entrepreneurs through Arch Grants and the Bauer Leaders Academy.

Barbara Levin, a retired Brown School teaching professor who aids St. Louis nonprofits in grant funding, capacity building and future planning. Levin currently teaches the hands-on course Philanthropy Lab, where she guides students as they hear funding proposals, research organizations and make substantial grants to St. Louis nonprofits. Since the course’s inception in 2019, Philanthropy Lab students have granted $464,000 to local organizations.

Kristen Mueller, MD, an associate professor of emergency medicine at WashU Medicine, who founded violence reduction programs that support victims. Mueller played a key role in creation of the St. Louis-area Hospital-Based Violence Prevention Program, now known as Life Outside Violence, a community-based intervention designed to prevent retaliation and re-injury. Mueller also serves on the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission’s leadership council and was a member of the Crime Victim Center board of directors.

Kaushal Parimi, a senior in Arts & Sciences and co-president of Partners in East St. Louis, who is committed to addressing poverty and inequity in East St. Louis, Ill. In his role, Parimi leads efforts to develop and sustain community-centered programs through long-term partnerships with local schools, health districts and community organizations. Parimi also volunteers at iFM Community Medicine, a nonprofit health-care provider that cares for underserved patients.

Constance Siu, a 2017 graduate of the Brown School and executive director of the North Newstead Association, who created on-the-ground support systems after the 2025 St. Louis tornado. Under Siu’s leadership, the North Newstead Association has constructed about 190 affordable housing units, attracted new businesses and improved the facades of more than 50 businesses. Siu also has made her community more sustainable through green infrastructure in both housing and public spaces.