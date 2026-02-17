WashU recognized for its support of global research, international students

In recognition of its work to address complex global challenges and support its international students, faculty and scholars, Washington University in St. Louis has received a 2026 Paul Simon Award for Campus Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

WashU has established several initiatives to promote global research, collaboration and learning. Signature initiatives include Global Incubator Seed Grants, which have launched dozens of new partnerships worldwide, uniting scholars and institutions across borders. Other investments include a revitalized Office for International Students and Scholars, which provides vital immigration support and services; the Office for International Student Engagement, which fosters cultural integration and well-being; the Empower Program, which offers free professional development for local refugees; the International Distinguished Visiting Scholars Program, which brings leading experts from around the world to engage with the campus community; and the Global Advisory Council, which collates global-related activities and accomplishments across the university.

“I’m thrilled to see WashU recognized through the Paul Simon Award,” Provost Mark D. West said. “The discovery that takes place in our classrooms and through our research is enriched by the students, faculty and programming that bring a strong and indispensable global perspective to our community.”

WashU was one of five colleges nationwide to receive the prestigious award this year. Fanta Aw, NAFSA executive director and CEO, said awardees have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to building a more globally connected future.

“Amid a rapidly changing higher education landscape, their demonstrated excellence and innovation in preparing students for a globalized society and workplace provide the field with welcome inspiration,” Aw said.

Global learning is a key component of a WashU education. WashU is home to students and scholars from 135 countries. About half of undergraduates now participate in study-abroad programs, and many complete coursework in foreign languages and cultures.

Vijay K. Ramani, senior vice provost for graduate education and international affairs, said the university also supports faculty in their global research and teaching. One in three WashU faculty members has international roots, and a substantial share of postdoctoral scholars are foreign-born. These researchers help build partnerships and collaborations that lead to innovations in global teaching and research.

“WashU has significantly enhanced the scope and reach of its global footprint in recent years through a more curated and strategic approach,” Ramani said. “We aspire to continue to expand our global reach and impact.”

“Ensuring our academic mission is infused with a global perspective will continue to be a top priority of WashU,” West said.