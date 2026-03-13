Register for spring wellness challenge

WashU’s Good Nurtured spring wellness challenge gets underway soon. The challenge, which will run from March 23-April 19, is a chance to refresh through a holistic approach to well-being.

Good Nurtured raises awareness of the mental, emotional and physical health benefits of kindness, civility and graciousness by inspiring participants to spread kindness, develop strong connections and build well-being rituals into their day.

Registration is open; log in to the WashU Wellness Launchpad with your WashU Key.