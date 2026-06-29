The First Amendment Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis School of Law has secured several major courtroom victories in recent years, influenced public policy and trained a new generation of advocates defending freedom of expression. Now, a major investment from the Stanton Foundation will ensure the clinic’s work continues well into the future.

Lindquist

The Stanton Foundation has awarded WashU Law a $3 million grant to establish an endowment supporting the First Amendment Clinic and has committed up to an additional $2 million challenge gift to inspire broader philanthropic support. The investment will provide sustained support for the clinic’s pro bono legal services and experiential training opportunities for law students.

“The First Amendment protects freedoms that are foundational to a democratic society, and this clinic gives our students the opportunity to defend those principles in real-world settings,” said Stefanie Lindquist, the Nickerson Dean and a professor at WashU Law. “We are deeply grateful to the Stanton Foundation for its continued partnership and its commitment to preparing future lawyers to protect freedom of expression and civic engagement.”

Established in 2019 with support from the Stanton Foundation, the First Amendment Clinic provides pro bono legal assistance to individuals and organizations confronting issues involving free speech, free press, free assembly and petition rights. Since its founding, the clinic has handled cases challenging unconstitutional speech restrictions, protecting public participation in civic life and securing policy reforms that benefit broader communities.

Over the years, the Stanton Foundation has provided more than $5 million in grant funding to the First Amendment Clinic. The new endowment builds upon nearly a decade of support and positions the clinic for continued success.

“The clinic really is a win-win,” said Lisa Hoppenjans, a professor of practice and director of the First Amendment Clinic. “Individuals are able to receive free assistance with their cases, while our students gain invaluable litigation experience that shapes the rest of their careers. This support from the Stanton Foundation ensures that our students can continue to have these experiences for many years to come.”

Hoppenjans

Among the clinic’s most significant victories was Jennings v. University City in 2022, in which clinic students helped successfully challenge restrictions that prohibited musicians and other speakers from engaging in expressive activity in the Delmar Loop.

In Felts v. Reed, clinic students helped secure a ruling affirming that a public official violated the First Amendment by blocking a constituent from a government-controlled Twitter account because of her viewpoint. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling in 2024, reinforcing constitutional protections against viewpoint discrimination online. WashU Law student Emma Kenny-Pessia represented the clinic’s client during oral argument before the 8th Circuit.

Also in 2024, the clinic successfully challenged a school district’s yearlong ban preventing a Missouri resident from attending public board meetings after he criticized district policies. In Vollmecke v. Independence School District, the court ruled the ban violated the plaintiff’s First Amendment and due process rights.

The clinic, one of 20 such clinical opportunities, remains one of WashU Law’s most sought-after learning experiences. Although designed for 16 students annually, the clinic regularly exceeds capacity and maintains a wait list. Students work directly with clients, draft court filings, conduct depositions, participate in mediation and assist with oral arguments in complex constitutional litigation.

“The First Amendment Legal Clinic was without a doubt the best experience of my law school journey, providing hands-on-training and an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge to actual legal cases,” said Ariana Katz, a 2024 alumna. “The mentorship from Professor Hoppenjans and collaborative environment with fellow students helped me develop critical skills in research, writing and client advocacy. This experience deepened my understanding of constitutional law and built my confidence and practical abilities as a future attorney.”



Throughout his long career in media, Frank Stanton was a passionate advocate of the First Amendment, and through it, the creation of a more informed citizenry. As a long-serving president of CBS, Stanton defied a congressional subpoena, refusing to force broadcast journalists to turn over their programming or scripts, based on the fundamental principles reflected in the First Amendment.

“Frank Stanton was a fierce advocate for the First Amendment and believed it was the bedrock of our constitutional democracy,” said Steve Kidder, spokesperson for the Stanton Foundation. “The Stanton Foundation supported the establishment of First Amendment clinics in a number of law schools around the country in his honor. The Washington University First Amendment Clinic earned this further endowment support because it has done such a wonderful job of representing the essential First Amendment values that Frank Stanton devoted his professional life to advancing.”

“Our students are deeply committed to understanding and protecting constitutional freedoms,” Hoppenjans said. “This investment allows us to continue providing hands-on opportunities that prepare them to lead in this critically important area of the law.”

As part of With You: The WashU Campaign, the gift strengthens the law school’s clinical education program and its commitment to helping members of the community. The program provides an estimated 100,000 hours of legal assistance each year in St. Louis, across the country and internationally.