The View From Here 09.30.26

September 30, 2026 SHARE The Red and Black Brass Band performs during WashU’s Learfield Director’s Cup celebration and festival Sept. 23. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU) Anthony Azama (right), associate vice chancellor for student success and the John M. Schael Director of Athletics, congratulates WashU Bears on winning the 2025-26 Learfield Directors’ Cup, which recognizes the athletic program with the best overall NCAA postseason success in collegiate sports. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU) Chancellor Andrew D. Martin celebrates the WashU Bears teams and athletes after the university won the Learfield Director’s Cup for the first time. A celebration and festival took place Sept. 23 at Tisch Park. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU) The Kemper Art Museum hosts an event for pre-K-12th grade educators to kick off the school year Sept. 17. The free event included the museum’s fall exhibitions and an opportunity for educators to share their curricular approaches. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Area educators take part in a silent disco at a special happy hour hosted by the Sam Fox School’s Kemper Art Museum Sept. 17. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Myra Berry, the new superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), visits WashU’s campus for a day of discovery Sept. 16 in Jubel Hall. Berry and members of the SLPS leadership cabinet visited the Spartan Maker Space and discussed opportunities for partnership with WashU leaders. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) During a 10th anniversary celebration of WashU Medicine’s Institute for Informatics, Data Science and Biostatistics (I2DB), Philip Payne (left), vice chancellor for biomedical informatics and data science and director of the institute, sat down with Eric Horvitz, chief scientific officer at Microsoft, for a fireside chat. Read more. (Photo: Carrie Rife Photography) Beth Anglin (left), Matthew Anglin and Eva Aagaard, vice chancellor for medical education at WashU Medicine, pose for a photo during Pedal the Cause, which raises funds for cancer research. WashU Medicine faculty, staff and students participated in the event Sept. 20. WashU Medicine Physical Therapy faculty, clinicians, staff and students also volunteered to provide post-ride recovery services for participants. (Photo: Phillip Hamer/Pedal the Cause) The McDonnell Genome Institute shares information with community members at the Great Forest Park Balloon Race Sept. 19. (Photo: Geoff Cardin/WashU) Community members take photos at the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow Sept. 18. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU) The WashU balloon lights up the night during the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow Sept. 18. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU) WashU participates in the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow Sept. 18. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU)