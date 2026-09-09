The View From Here 09.09.26

September 9, 2026 SHARE Students enjoy St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s TourCo production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” as part of WashU orientation Aug. 20 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) WashU’s In St. Louis, For St. Louis and the Office of Student Success host St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s TourCo production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona” Aug. 20 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) Students pose in front of the Chuck Berry statue during “Evening in the Loop,” an orientation excursion to the Delmar Loop featuring local businesses, activities, discounts and free offerings Aug. 21. The event gave incoming students an opportunity to connect with their new community. (Photo: Theo R. Welling/WashU) As part of “In the Lou” orientation program, first-year students volunteer Aug. 20 at the Emerson YMCA O.G.’s Community Garden, removing weeds and cleaning out garden beds to prepare for fall planting. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) Students learn more about WashU’s Campus Y at the Delmar Divine’s Engagement Fair Excursion Aug. 19. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) Charlie White (left), the newly appointed dean of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, visits with Ronné Patrick Turner, vice provost for enrollment management, during White’s welcome reception Aug. 12. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) Chancellor Andrew D. Martin connects with Clara McLeod during the Aug. 27 groundbreaking ceremony for the James E. and Clara P. McLeod House, a new residence hall named in honor of the couple’s dedication to the WashU community and their commitment to knowing each student “by name and by story.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) Student leaders participated in the McLeod House groundbreaking ceremony alongside Clara McLeod (wearing hard hat), a special adviser and assistant to the vice chancellor for student success. McLeod House is designed to bring together first-year and sophomore students and foster a sense of belonging and community central to the WashU experience. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) Anna Gonzalez (left), vice chancellor for student success, and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (right) pose with students during the university’s first day of class events Aug. 24 at the Danforth University Center. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Members of the Class of 2027 celebrate their final first day of school Aug. 24 at the Danforth University Center. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) First-year students come together to form a W for their class photo Aug. 22 in Mudd Field. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) Martin Sneider, AB ’64, joins family and friends Aug. 12 to dedicate the courtyard at McMillan Hall in honor of his late wife, Jill Frank Sneider, AB ’66, MA ’85, PhD ’12. The couple met as students at WashU in the early 1960s and were married for more than 50 years. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU) The newly dedicated Jill’s Courtyard honors a wife, mother and grandmother who inspired a love of learning. At age 67, she returned to WashU to earn her doctorate, completing a dissertation on Edith Wharton’s short stories that has since been read in more than 50 countries. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)