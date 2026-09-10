THE RECORD

Study reveals how ketamine interacts with opioid receptors 

By Kelsey Arends
Che

Tao Che, an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, and colleagues at the Center for Clinical Pharmacology have uncovered new molecular insights into ketamine’s complex pharmacology. Their findings show that ketamine acts on multiple systems and can directly engage opioid receptors, providing a more complete picture of how the drug works and helping explain ketamine’s dual nature: its powerful therapeutic effects alongside its potential for misuse. 

The study was published in June in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.  

Ketamine has long been known for its ability to rapidly relieve treatment-resistant depression and severe pain, often working when other medications fail. Scientists have traditionally believed these effects were mainly due to ketamine blocking N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors, altering how brain signals are passed. However, the new study shows that ketamine and a related compound, phencyclidine (PCP), also can bind to opioid receptors, a receptor family involved in pain relief and addiction. Using cryo-electron microscopy and molecular techniques, Che and his team mapped exactly how these interactions occur at the atomic level. This newfound structural knowledge opens the door for chemists to design next-generation therapeutics that preserve ketamine’s rapid antidepressant effects while minimizing its addictive properties. 

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Olin Business launches five new MBA scholarships

New master’s in artificial intelligence engineering offered at WashU

WashU hosts polling places

Notables

Six honored for nursing excellence

Rank wins award for ‘Random Factor’ book

Kim-Yu wins Newcombe dissertation fellowship

Obituaries

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Guoyan Zhao, associate professor of genetics, neurology, 53

Research Wire

Study reveals how ketamine interacts with opioid receptors 

As 988 transformed crisis care, counselors balanced new rules with professional judgment

Nasal spray vaccine protects against bird flu in mice 

The View From Here

09.09.26

08.26.26

07.15.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20