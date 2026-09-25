WashU Alerts system test planned Oct. 6

WashU will conduct its fall WashU Alerts system test at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

During the test, members of the WashU community may receive alerts through multiple notification channels, including text messages, email, phone calls, desktop notifications, campus beacons, voice announcements, the WashU app and the WashU Safe app.

If needed, the alternative testing date is Thursday, Oct. 8.

Before the test, WashU community members are encouraged to check that their emergency contact information is up-to-date and to download the WashU Safe app to ensure they receive notifications.

Visit emergency.washu.edu to learn more about how to prepare for and respond to severe weather and other emergencies.