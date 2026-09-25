THE RECORD

WashU Alerts system test planned Oct. 6

WashU will conduct its fall WashU Alerts system test at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

During the test, members of the WashU community may receive alerts through multiple notification channels, including text messages, email, phone calls, desktop notifications, campus beacons, voice announcements, the WashU app and the WashU Safe app.

If needed, the alternative testing date is Thursday, Oct. 8.

Before the test, WashU community members are encouraged to check that their emergency contact information is up-to-date and to download the WashU Safe app to ensure they receive notifications.

Visit emergency.washu.edu to learn more about how to prepare for and respond to severe weather and other emergencies.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Alerts system test planned Oct. 6

Gephardt Institute seeks nominees for Virgil Ethic of Service Award

WashU Libraries announces new digital collections platform

Notables

Judaken named Frankel Institute fellow

Cox, MacDonald selected as St. Louis Business Journal ’40 Under 40′ honorees

US education secretary visits WashU

Obituaries

Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

Ultrasound-fueled vapor may be key to fueling detonation-based propulsion engines

Stress granules the focus of molecular, cellular basis of neurodegenerative diseases

Study reveals how ketamine interacts with opioid receptors 

The View From Here

09.21.26

09.09.26

08.26.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20