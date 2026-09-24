Judaken named Frankel Institute fellow

Jonathan Judaken, the Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Jewish History & Thought and a professor of history in WashU Arts & Sciences, has been named a 2026-27 fellow at the Frankel Institute for Advanced Judaic Studies at the University of Michigan.

Judaken

During his fellowship, Judaken will work on two current book projects. “Judeophobia and Antisemitism from its Origins to the Present: A Source Reader” will compile more than 100 primary sources dating between 419 BCE and the early 21st century. This “archive of defamation,” as Judaken calls it, will allow readers to explore changing representations of Jews and Judaism from the ancient world to the present.

The second project, “Remnant and Renaissance: Being Jewish in French Philosophy after Auschwitz,” will examine French philosophers’ reflections on the Holocaust. Topics will include antisemitism and racism; Zionism, anti-Zionism and Israel; and the meaning of being Jewish after Vichy and the Shoah.

The Frankel Institute, established in 2005, provides annual residential fellowships for scholars and artists from around the world. This year’s theme, “Rethinking Antisemitism,” explores how anti-Jewish policies and attitudes manifest themselves in varied regions and eras; how they shape the realities and social position of Jews and Jewish communities; and how Jewish communities are responding today and have responded historically.



For more information, visit the Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies website.